Woman involved in shooting that injured Ascension Parish deputy in 2015 sentenced to 15 years

A woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her involvement in a shooting back in January of 2015 that injured an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, reports the 23rd Judicial District Court.

On May 15, 2017, Jennifer McGhee, 30, pleaded guilty to the charge of convicted felon in possession of a firearm as the result of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Back on January 20, 2015, deputies with APSO pulled over a vehicle fitting the description of the vehicle a shoplifting suspect had used to leave the scene of the Donaldsonville Walmart. Once the vehicle stopped, a man got out and fired multiple shots at one of the deputies using a handgun.

The deputy sustained a gunshot wound to the hand and was treated at a local hospital. During the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for John McCullen, Chadwick Schwender, and Jennifer McGhee for their involvement in the incident. All three were arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

McGhee was sentenced to 15 years with the Department of Corrections with credit for time served, however, her sentence is to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

