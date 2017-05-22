Man sentenced to 12 years in jail following string of vehicle burglaries in Prairieville

A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to simple burglary, reports the 23rd Judicial District Court.

Eric Troquille, 32, of Prairieville, pleaded guilty on May 16 as the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a rash of burglaries in 2016 in the Prairieville area.

Back on October 18, 2016, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office received a vital tip in the investigation of multiple vehicle burglaries in the Prairieville area. One of the victims was able to provide video surveillance footage of one of the burglaries, which led detectives to identify several suspects. Warrants were issued for their arrests, and subsequently, Troquille turned himself in to authorities two days later.

It should be noted Troquille has previous convictions for drug and burglary related charges. He was sentenced to serve 12 years with the Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.