BRPD officer placed on administrative leave following reported incident involving group text

An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave following a reported incident involving a group text message, confirms BRPD.

The officer in question is Blaine Dupuy. He was placed on administrative leave on Thursday, May 18 for alleged policy violations for conduct unbecoming of a police officer. It is important to note these are not criminal charges, but violations of BRPD policy.

No other details about the incident were released. We will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.