Bill to require signs warning drivers of speed cameras passes House panel

This was supposed to be the year to shake up the tax system and put an end to the constant cycle of budget shortfalls. However, lawmakers have already thrown several key proposals from a non-partisan task force in the trash can.More >>
This was supposed to be the year to shake up the tax system and put an end to the constant cycle of budget shortfalls. However, lawmakers have already thrown several key proposals from a non-partisan task force in the trash can.More >>
A woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her involvement in a shooting back in January of 2015 that injured an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, reports the 23rd Judicial District Court.More >>
A woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for her involvement in a shooting back in January of 2015 that injured an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, reports the 23rd Judicial District Court.More >>
A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to simple burglary, reports the 23rd Judicial District Court.More >>
A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to simple burglary, reports the 23rd Judicial District Court.More >>
An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave following a reported incident involving a group text message, confirms BRPD.More >>
An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave following a reported incident involving a group text message, confirms BRPD.More >>
Drivers could soon get a warning before they drive past a speed cameras.More >>
Drivers could soon get a warning before they drive past a speed cameras.More >>
Police are warning people to stay away from a Manchester arena following a deadly incident.More >>
Police are warning people to stay away from a Manchester arena following a deadly incident.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The family of Kingston Frazier is holding a vigil to honor the 6-year-old who was tragically killed after he was kidnapped inside his mother's stolen car Thursday.More >>
The family of Kingston Frazier is holding a vigil to honor the 6-year-old who was tragically killed after he was kidnapped inside his mother's stolen car Thursday.More >>
Converse Police Chief Keith Manshack is now on paid leave after shooting and killing a Zwolle man early Sunday morning after that man got into his vehicle.More >>
Converse Police Chief Keith Manshack is now on paid leave after shooting and killing a Zwolle man early Sunday morning after that man got into his vehicle.More >>