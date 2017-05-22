Bill to require signs warning drivers of speed cameras passes Ho - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bill to require signs warning drivers of speed cameras passes House panel

Source: WVUE
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Drivers could soon get a warning before they drive past a speed cameras.

A bill working its way through the capitol would require a sign be installed several hundred feet up the road from the cameras. Monday, a House panel approved the plan, sending it to the House floor for a vote.

Earlier this session, an effort to do away with the speed cameras altogether died in committee.

