Deputy allowed to resign for incident involving threats now charged for pointing gun at child

A former deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at his family members, including an elementary-aged child.

According to Commander Lonny Cavalier, the incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19 outside the Napoleonville Middle School. Javon Lacy, 22, was arrested shortly after the incident.

"It involved close relatives of his," said Cavalier. "He had two guns in his car. One was a handgun and the other was an assault rifle."

Cavalier explained that Lacy worked as a deputy up until four months ago. He resigned after being given the option by Sheriff Leland Falcon.

"He was involved in an incident that was handled as an internal matter," Cavalier explained. "It involved threats that he and other people made against another group of people. We were just uncomfortable with what was going on and we were no longer comfortable with him. That's why we made the decision to offer him the resignation."

The two incidents, Cavalier says, are not related. However, he feels it's indicative that they made the right decision.

"His actions create concern for our office," he said. "It is concerning that this is the second incident that he's involved in, so we're trying to determine what all this is about."

Lacy was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm (5 counts) and carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a non-student on school premises. He was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.