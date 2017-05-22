LSU's Deichmann, Lange named to the All-SEC First-Team

LSU outfielder Greg Deichmann and starting pitcher Alex Lange have been named to the All-SEC First-Team.

Deichmann batted .320 this season with 17 home runs, 10 doubles and 63 RBI.

Lange had a 7-5 record, a sparkling 2.79 ERA and three complete games.

Shortstop Kramer Robertson was named to the SEC Second-Team, catcher Michael Papierski and third baseman Josh Smith to the All-Defensive Team.

Smith was also named to the SEC All-Freshman Team, along with outfielder Zach Watson and starting pitcher Eric Walker.

Mississippi State slugger Brent Rooker was named the SEC Player of the Year.

Click here for the complete list of SEC award winners.

