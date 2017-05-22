NCAA Baseball Polls: Tigers continue top 10 climb

LSU's sweep of Mississippi State in Starkville has landed the Tigers a No. 3 ranking in the Collegiate Baseball Top 25.

The Tigers tied Florida for the SEC Championship and earned the No. 2 seed in this week's SEC Tournament.

May 22 NCAA Baseball Polls:

Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 3 (Last Week: 5)

Top 5: Oregon State, Florida, LSU, Louisville, North Carolina

Baseball America: LSU No. 8 (Last Week: 10)

Top 5: Oregon State, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida, Louisville

D1 Baseball: LSU No. 7 (Last Week: 10)

Top 5: Oregon State, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida, Louisville

Perfect Game: LSU No. 7 (Last Week: 8)

Top 5: Oregon State, North Carolina, Texas Tech, Florida, Louisville

Next up for the Tigers:

LSU plays the winner of Tuesday's game between Texas A&M and Missouri.

