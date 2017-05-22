City of central to finish debris, tackle drainage issues

FEMA announced today that the City of Central is getting an additional one million dollars for debris removal. But that's just one part of a bigger recovery effort by the city.

RELATED: FEMA announces more debris removal money for Central

That money will be used to finish the pick-up process and get rid of any remaining debris. Meanwhile, officials also want to tackle the drainage system.

Homeowners like Daudrell Lesage, who lives on Frenchtown Road, says their system is filled with mud and debris and it's caused roadways to flood with any consistent rain.

"The ditches are stopped up with mud, all the way to Greenwell Springs Road, and if they're not unstopped, we're gonna continue to have this problem and if we have a lot of rain again, we won't have to wait for backup water to come, it's gonna overflow towards our houses,” Lesage said.

"On the first of the month, I will assemble a committee to get together and go through those proposals, decide who the contractor is, choose to get in our canals and drainage ditches and clean those out, so hopefully we'll get started with that the first of June,” said Central Mayor Junior Shelton. “It's taken us much longer than we wanted it to, but we had to really define our scope for the contractor so that we were certain we were gonna get what we were paying for."

Mayor Shelton says he plans on taking care of the rest of the city's debris with one final pass through.

A date for that pass through has not been set yet.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.