City of central to finish debris, tackle drainage issues

Roadway incidents for Monday, May 22.More >>
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is addressing hurricane season, now less than two weeks away, and is urging everyone in Louisiana to invest in flood insurance, whether you think you need it or not.More >>
The life journey of Angela Gabriel has taken a very hard turn. But she will not let her life be dictated to her. Not anymore.More >>
A former deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a gun at his family members, including an elementary-aged child.More >>
In 2014, a unique boutique opened its doors in Baton Rouge. They stocked clothing and accessories for a special clientele: women suffering from cancer.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser is scheduled to meet with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu to determine the fate of the Confederate era monuments the city took down over the past month.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
