Train speed to increase from 25 to 49 mph through New Roads

Residents in New Roads should take note that the trains will begin to move faster through the area beginning Sunday, June 4.

According to a press release issued by The Kansas City Southern Railway Company (KCSR), the speed will increase from 25 to 49 mph. This increase will include the 2.6 miles of track located between Major Parkway and Woodman Road.

"For public safety, KCSR and Louisiana Operation Lifesaver would like to remind the community that as train speed increases, regardless of whether the crossing is public or private or what type of warning is in place, motorists and pedestrians are urged to always expect a train," states a press release. "In addition, pedestrians are urged to stay off railroad rights-of-way. Do not walk along the track or trespass on railroad rights-of-way and only cross the tracks at designated crossings."

The increase will occur in phases. Starting on June 4 the speed will increase to 30 mph, then to 35 mph on June 11, then 40 mph on June 18, then 45 mph on June 25 and finally 49 mph on July 2.

Officials say the speed increase is made possible due to a major track rehabilitation.

