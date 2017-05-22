VP Pence to visit BR Wednesday to meet with local businesses

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Baton Rouge Wednesday for a "listening session" with business leaders and to make remarks, according to a White House press release.

The release states that Vice President Pence will be meeting with "small businesses and job creators in the community." One location included in the release is Cajun Industries in Port Allen.

"The Vice President, joined by CMS Administrator Seema Verma, Senator John Kennedy, and Congressman Garret Graves, will participate in a listening session with local business leaders to hear their first-hand stories about health care, job creation, and the economy. The Vice President will conclude his visit to Louisiana with formal remarks to the Baton Rouge community," the release continued.

Vice President Pence is arrive at the Baton Rouge Airport Wednesday shortly before noon.

There are tentative plans for Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to meet Pence at the airport, "but we don't have any other details about the visit yet," deputy Chief of Staff Richard Carbo told the publication.

The National Federation of Independent Business released a statement in response to Pence's upcoming visit.

"We have worked with the White House on these 'Listening Sessions and engagement events' in other states and were pleased they decided to come to Louisiana. NFIB enjoys a good working relationship with the White House as we have provided feedback on a number of issues over the first 100 days. The White House is engaged in getting real time, on the ground feedback on policy issues and know small business is the backbone of the economy and job creators. We have engaged members who are eager to share their stories so this is a great opportunity to connect them directly to the source," said Dawn Starns, director of NFIB.

