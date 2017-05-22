VP Pence to visit BR Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Baton Rouge Wednesday for a "listening session" with business leaders and to make remarks, according to a report from the USA Today Network.

Pence's trip will coincide with the release of President Trump's proposed budget, reported USA Today’s Greg Hilburn.

"Topics will include health care and the president's proposed budget that will be released (Tuesday)" Marc Lotter, the vice president's press secretary, said in an email to the publication.

A location for his session was not immediately announced.

There are tentative plans for Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to meet Pence at the airport, "but we don't have any other details about the visit yet," deputy Chief of Staff Richard Carbo told the publication.

