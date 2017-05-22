La. politician tapped by Trump administration to head Bureau of Safety and Environment Enforcement

A man who was once in the running to be governor of Louisiana is now being tapped by the Trump administration to head the US Department of the Interior's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

“Scott Angelle brings a wealth of experience to BSEE, having spent many years working for the safe and efficient energy production of both Louisiana’s and our country’s offshore resources,” Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said.

Angelle most recently served as a member of the Louisiana Public Service Commission. He has also served as the Interim Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, and St. Martin Parish President.

“As we set our path towards energy dominance, I am confident that Scott has the expertise, vision, and the leadership necessary to effectively enhance our program, and to promote the safe and environmentally responsible exploration, development, and production of our country’s offshore oil and gas resources,” Zinke added.

“Today’s announcement of Scott Angelle as Director of BSEE is good news for America but especially good news for the oil and gas industry in Louisiana," said Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association President Chris John. "Since Scott previously served as the Secretary of Louisiana’s Department of Natural Resources, he has a keen understanding of the significance of our offshore industry to Louisiana’s economy and good-paying jobs, also has an appreciation of the need for sound and sensible safety and environmental protections."

Angele will assume his new position Tuesday, May 23.

“I welcome the opportunity to serve President Trump and Secretary Zinke, and work with BSEE staff to meet the critical goal of energy dominance for our country,” said Angelle. “It is an exciting and challenging time for BSEE; I look forward to leading our efforts to empower the offshore oil and gas industry while ensuring safe and environmentally responsible operations.”

