Commissioner of Insurance Donelon talks about insurance issues related to hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Insurance is speaking to the Press Club of Baton Rouge about the availability of flood insurance.

Commissioner Jim Donelon is expected to talk about the availability of insurance, as well as other related issues ahead of hurricane season, which starts on June 1.

He's speaking to the Press Club at the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel.

