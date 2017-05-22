FEMA announces more debris removal money for Central

FEMA has approved an additional $1 million to the city of Central for debris removal.

Officials said the types of items eligible for removal are household garbage, construction debris, vegetative debris, household hazardous waste, white goods and electronics.

According to FEMA, more than $6 million in total federal reimbursements for debris removal have been approved for Central in connection with the August 2016 floods.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.