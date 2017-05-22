FEMA announces more debris removal money for Central

Louisiana residents can buy emergency supplies with reduced state sales tax during the Louisiana Hurricane Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 22.
FEMA has approved an additional $1 million to the city of Central for debris removal. Officials said the types of items eligible for removal are household garbage, construction debris, vegetative debris, household hazardous waste, white goods and electronics.
Heavy rains will continue to impact south Louisiana through Tuesday and, as a result, flash flooding will remain a concern. The National Weather Service has placed the entire WAFB viewing area under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
After battling cancer for nearly a year, former Secretary of State Al Ater has passed away. Ater was a state representative and served as an interim secretary of state during the 2005 hurricanes that left much of Louisiana devastated.
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.
Members of key congressional committees are pledging a full public airing as to why former FBI director James Comey was ousted amid an intensifying investigation into Russia's interference with the U.S. election.
The woman's 8-year-old girl daughter 6-year-old son are in critical condition with life threatening injuries at Dayton's Children's Hospital.
