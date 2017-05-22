Shooting on Topeka St. sends 1 to the hospital

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Topeka Street just off Plank Road.

According to detectives, one person was shot and taken to the hospital by EMS.

Fortunately, they also said the victim is expected to survive.

Authorities have not released any details about a possible suspect or motive.

If you know anything that can help out with the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

