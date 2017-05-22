LSU softball gets 6-1 win over UL-Lafayette after several weather delays

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - LSU's Carley Hoover fired her second complete game of the day, and the Tiger offense stayed hot as No. 18 LSU defeated No. 14 UL-Lafayette, 6-1, at Tiger Park Monday morning, forcing a Game 7 to determine the champion of the Baton Rouge Regional.

With the win, LSU improves to 44-19.

Hoover fired all seven innings and allowed only one run on five hits and struck out six, improving to 13-6 on the season.

LSU grabbed the early 1-0 lead in the top of the second. With designated hitter Sydney Springfield and second baseman Constance Quinn in scoring position and one out after being hit by consecutive pitches, shortstop Amber Serrett perfectly executed a safety squeeze to drive in Springfield.

With centerfielder Emily Griggs on first after leading off the top of the third with a hard-hit single to center, catcher Sahvanna Jaquish crushed a ball over the left-centerfield wall to give LSU the 3-0 lead. Her home run marked her ninth blast of the year.

Quinn led off the top of the fourth with a single through the left side and advanced to second on a passed ball. With one out and Quinn on third after a groundout, Serrett ripped a single down the left field line as LSU jumped out to the 4-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth inning with two outs, Serrett hit her fourth home run of the season, a solo shot, to left field. Following Serrett's home run, left fielder Aliyah Andrews beat out an infield single to third base and scored on Griggs' fourth hit of the evening, a single up the middle. LSU added two insurance runs in the inning to extend the lead to 6-0.

