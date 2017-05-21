Knights of Columbus need your help finding BBQ pit

The Knights of Columbus council for St Jean Vianney Catholic Church held a fundraiser to give back to the community early Sunday morning, but the day got started off with a tiny glitch.

“I was the first one to arrive here and one pit was gone,” said member James LaBauve.

Missing was one pit from a pair of specialty made cast iron grills, weighing about 8,000 pounds. The pits were locked up overnight and thought to have been out of harm’s way.

“I was riding by here about 7:30 p.m. and so I stopped and just checked to make sure that the locks were in place and that everything was locked up and then I went home,” LaBauve added.

LaBauve said knowing they would be forced to push out 250 chicken dinners on one pit was a daunting task but for the sake of the collecting money for the community, it was done.

“They are big enough where each one will cook about 125 halves at one time. So only having one pit meant that we had to do two cooking’s and it delayed us in the process,” he said.

“The individual or individuals that did this. They don’t' realize how many people were affected because it wasn't only the Knights of Columbus that was affected. It was the community that was affected," LeBauve said.

If you have any information, contact the Knights of Columbus at (225) 751-1831.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.