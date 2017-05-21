Al Ater, interim secretary of state during 2005 hurricanes, dies

After battling cancer for nearly a year, former Secretary of State Al Ater has passed away.

Ater was a state representative and served as an interim secretary of state during the 2005 hurricanes that left much of Louisiana devastated.

Current Secretary of State Tom Schedler released a statement regarding Ater’s death Sunday.

"Remembered for his exemplary leadership after Hurricane Katrina in pulling off the New Orleans Mayoral Election under extraordinary conditions, making Louisiana the model for emergency preparedness for voting,” Schedler said in part.

Ater was 63 years old.

