Sand and sand bags available around EBRP

Squall line forming right over metro BR. Lightning, heavy rainfall (0.5-1.0"), and possibly some hail as it slowly moves ESE at 25 mph. pic.twitter.com/RNIxYk9V4b — WAFBweather (@WAFBweather) May 21, 2017

In preparation for the forecasted rainfall over the next few days, sand and sand bags are available to East Baton Rouge Parish citizens at the following Baton Rouge Fire Department Stations:

· Fire Station #7 - 5758 Claycutt Road

· Fire Station #9 - 4025 Perkins Road

· Fire Station #13 - 835 Sharp Road

· Fire Station #14 - 4121 Harding Boulevard

. Fire Station #15 - 3150 Brightside Drive

