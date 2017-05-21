Insurance rule extended to help flood victims

Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has extended an emergency regulation limiting an insurance company's ability to cancel or terminate policies in the state.

Donelon's decision is aimed at protecting people whose homes and businesses were damaged by the August flooding across south Louisiana. He says the emergency regulation will give people flexibility in their recovery process.

Insurers will continue to be unable to cancel policies due to the inability of policyholders in a federally-declared disaster area to comply with certain provisions, like a requirement that someone live in an insured structure.

The emergency regulation will remain in effect across 26 parishes until Aug. 14. It applies to all types of homeowners and residential property insurance, commercial insurance, fire insurance and other types of property insurance.

