Legislators to go 'Out of Bounds' for annual charity basketball game

Today legislators will get a little physical with an "Out of Bounds" battle that doesn't involve politics.

The annual Legislative House vs. Senate HoopLA basketball game will take place Tuesday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center beginning at 6 p.m.

“The Legislators’ Charity Fund was put into place for the families, especially the youth, of Louisiana," said Rep. John Schroder, R-Covington. "We aim to ensure safe recreational space around the state to promote physical fitness."

The event will raise funds to help renovate and/or repair basketball courts within districts across the state.

"As a non-profit organization, we rely solely on donations, sponsorships, and ticket sales from HoopLA to continue to successfully provide for our citizens without the use of government funding,” Rep. Schroder added.

The first HoopLA was held in 2009.

