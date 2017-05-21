Credit union giving away free gas to promote location Grand Opening event

Want to win $20 in free gas?

On Tuesday, May 23, Pelican State Credit Union is giving away $20 in free gas to the first 200 people who visit Popingo's, 37384 Perkins Road in Prairieville.

You better get there early, the event starts at 9 a.m. and will continue until 11 a.m.

To get the free gas, you will have to complete an information card. Only one card can be completed per card.

This is part of a promotional event for the Grand Opening Celebration of pelican State Credit Union, 17026 Airline Highway, which will be held Thursday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. At that event you could get a free T-shirt, $25 cash and a chance to win a TV.

