Credit union giving away free gas to promote location Grand Opening event

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Topeka Street just off Plank Road.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Topeka Street just off Plank Road.More >>
Heavy rains will continue to impact south Louisiana through Tuesday and, as a result, flash flooding will remain a concern. The National Weather Service has placed the entire WAFB viewing area under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Heavy rains will continue to impact south Louisiana through Tuesday and, as a result, flash flooding will remain a concern. The National Weather Service has placed the entire WAFB viewing area under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
On Tuesday, May 23, Pelican State Credit Union is giving away $20 in free gas to the first 200 people who visit Popingo's, 37384 Perkins Road in Prairieville.More >>
On Tuesday, May 23, Pelican State Credit Union is giving away $20 in free gas to the first 200 people who visit Popingo's, 37384 Perkins Road in Prairieville.More >>
Five people were selected as winners of new Lexus vehicles Thursday, May 18 as part of the annual Driving the Future campaign.More >>
Five people were selected as winners of new Lexus vehicles Thursday, May 18 as part of the annual Driving the Future campaign.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been released yet, but that's not stopping some of Congress' most important Republicans from giving it a cold shoulder.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>