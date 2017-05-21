Blood donation could get you to Garth Brooks' concert for free

Want to win free tickets to see Garth Brooks perform live in concert on June 24? You'll have give some up some of your blood... literally.

The United Blood Services of Baton Rouge is giving away a pair of tickets to one winner who donates between May 21-31. Also, all donors will get an "American Donor" t-shirt.

The goal is to increase blood donations in preparation for Memorial Day weekend.

"Memorial Day kicks off the beginning of summer which brings a more than 20 percent decline in blood donations," states a press release. "United Blood Services asks that you give the gift of life in memory of the American troops who've given their lives for our country, while securing blood for loved ones."

In particular, they are in need of type O negative donors.

"Type O negative blood is the only type that can safely be given to patients of all blood types. There is also a need for platelet donations from type A and plasma donations from type AB donors."

Donors can donate at United Blood Services donor center, 8234 One Calais the service road at I-10 and Essen in Baton Rouge, or at a mobile blood drive in your area. To find a donation location near you and to schedule an appointment to donate visit www.BloodHero.com and enter your zip code or call 877-UBS-HERO (877)827-4376.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 years of age must have signed permission from a parent or guardian. Donors receive a free cholesterol test. Donors also earn points in our “Hero in Me” online rewards store. Points can be redeemed for movie tickets, pizza, shopping cards and more at www.BloodHero.com. A photo ID is required to donate. For more information, call 877-UBS HERO (877-827-4376).

