Speeding, alcohol suspected causes for crash that killed 2 teens

Speeding and alcohol are the suspected factors that caused a crash that killed two teens, according to investigators with the Louisiana State Police.

Officials say the crash happened in Lafourche Parish at roughly 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. The driver, Jaydon Labat, 19, went off the road for unknown reasons and hit a utility pole.

Investigators say Labat was restrained, but the impact was so severe that it caused him to be ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger of the vehicle, Candace Reulet, 18, was not restrained. She too was ejected.

"Although the cause of this crash remains under investigation, Troopers urge drivers and occupants to have a plan in place when consuming alcohol to make sure someone does not drive impaired," said Trooper Jesse LaGrange, spokesperson for LSP Troop C. "While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Louisiana law requires every vehicle occupant, front seat and back seat, to be properly restrained day or night."

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

