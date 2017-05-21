Man dies after crashing vehicle into tree in East Feliciana Pari - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man dies after crashing vehicle into tree in East Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

A 40-year-old man died after he crashed his vehicle early Sunday morning in East Feliciana Parish.  

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened at roughly 1 a.m. on LA 422 west of LA 67.  

Officials say the driver, William Loyd Jr. Of Norwood, went off the road and hit a tree. He was not restrained and was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

