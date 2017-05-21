Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Pointe Coupee Parish

A 56-year-old man died Saturday night after he crashed his motorcycle in Pointe Coupee Parish.

According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened at roughly 7 pm. on LA 415 east of LA 413.

Charles Roy of Ventress was transported to a local hospital after he went off the road and crashed into the tree line. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

