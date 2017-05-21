LSU captures 17th SEC Championship after defeating Mississippi State

LSU defeated Mississippi State Saturday evening to capture the program's 17th Southeastern Conference Championship.

LSU’s regular season ended with an 11-7 win over the Bulldogs. The Tigers now share the SEC title with Florida.

“It's amazing when you think about it to win 11 of the last 12 SEC games,” said coach Paul Mainieri. “We were this close to sweeping our last four SEC series. We did that back in 2008, and we were close this year. We'll be happy to share the championship with Florida, and we're happy to be the Western Division champions.

“I am just so proud of our guys. We know we had more in us. The season had peaks and valleys, but I knew we could play solid baseball. I think we played tremendous baseball in this series. Many different guys were heroes for us this weekend.”

This is LSU’s fourth SEC title under Mainieri and 17th overall.

Sorry, Coach Mainieri! Hope there are many more ice showers in your future. ???? pic.twitter.com/2VopRHZ3aS — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) May 21, 2017

The Tigers claimed the No. 2 seed in next week’s SEC tournament. Their first game is Wednesday at 1 p.m. They will face the winner of Tuesday's first-round meeting between Missouri and Texas A&M.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.