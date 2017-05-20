FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 'Marginal Risk' for severe weather overnight

The WAFB viewing area is under a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather Tuesday night and continuing through 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

More rounds of heavy rains were expected across south Louisiana through Tuesday and, as a result, flooding will remain a concern. The threat of severe weather/rainfall expected to wind down prior to the start of the morning drive Wednesday.

Drier and somewhat cooler late May weather will be much appreciated the latter half of the day tomorrow into Thursday; however, we’ll (once again) begin a transition to more humid conditions Friday and through the weekend.

There is a flood warning for the Tangipahoa River near Robert. The stage as of Monday morning was 9.1’. Flood stage is 15.0’. The river level is forecast to go above flood stage late Tuesday morning and rise to 17.0’ by Wednesday. It is expected to drop below flood again early Friday. These rains won't have a significant effect on the Mississippi River level.

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TODAY: mostly cloudy; a few scattered PM showers – a high of 80°

TONIGHT: 50% coverage showers/storms – a low of 62°

TOMORROW: predawn showers/storms; clearing during the day; a high of 77°

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SW – W winds, 20 – 25 knots; Seas, 3 – 6 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH TOMORROW EVENING

Inland Lakes: SW – W winds, 10 – 15 knots; Waves, 2 – 3 feet

TIDES FOR MAY 24:

High Tide: 10:04 am +1.3

Low Tide: 7:21 pm -0.1

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 23 … 94° (2005); 49° (2002

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR MAY 23 … 88°; 67°

SUNRISE: 6:06 am

SUNSET: 7:57 pm

