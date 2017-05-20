FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood watches in effect for portions of viewing area

To stay up to date, download our free First Alert Weather mobile app by clicking here.

3:30 p.m. - Flash Flood Warning in effect for portions of Pointe Coupee, West and East Feliciana Parishes, and Wilkinson & Amite Counties in SW Miss. until 4:45 PM. Doppler radar has estimated 1-3" of rain has fallen in the area over the last few hours. An additional 1-3" of rain is possible as storms are barely moving currently. Flooding of low lying spots is possible. Flooding of flood prone roadways is occurring or is likely. Do not drive through flooded roadways turn around don't drown. If you live in a flood prone area within the warned area seek shelter in higher ground.





2:30 p.m. – Strongest storm right now is over the heart of East Feliciana Parish. Rainfall rates of 2-3" per hour could cause some flooding of low lying areas and some ponding on roadways. Radar is indicating also a hail core with this storm. Radar estimates golf ball sized hail, but that number is at cloud level. It is likely melting some before reaching the ground. Nickel to possibly quarter sized hail would be possible. Please send any hail reports to us if you can safely get a measurement. Also very frequent lightning in the area too. Over 1,200 lightning strikes per hour. Winds are probably gusting to 20-30 mph.





