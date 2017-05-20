FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood watch remains in effect for entire viewing area

Heavy rains will continue to impact south Louisiana through Tuesday and, as a result, flash flooding will remain a concern.
The National Weather Service has placed the entire WAFB viewing area under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Frequent lightning and heavy rain will be embedded within passing showers and t-storms. Some locations could see numerous rounds of showers and t-storms throughout the day.
Several rounds of strong t-storms capable of producing heavy rain will be possible Monday and Tuesday.
A marginal risk for severe weather will be possible Monday, but the threat for flash flooding is greater. Widespread rainfall will continue across the viewing area. This is additional rains on top of what fell over the weekend. Street flooding and flooding in low lying areas is expected.
These rains won't have a significant effect on the Mississippi River level. However, other area rivers will continue to see a rise over the coming days. If our rainfall projection forecast is accurate, most local rivers will stay below flood stage.
Rains will finally end by late Wednesday as a strong cold front arrives. Temperatures will be comfortable to end the work week. By next weekend, it will feel like summer again.
