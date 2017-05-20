FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash flood watch remains in effect due to heavy rain threat

More rounds of heavy rains are expected across south Louisiana through Tuesday and, as a result, flooding will remain a concern.

The National Weather Service has placed the entire WAFB viewing area under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

"Several inches of rain have already fallen in some areas over the weekend," said GOHSEP Director James Waskom. "Additional heavy rains today could cause serious problems, primarily with flash flooding. If you must travel, remember never drive through flooded roadways."

There is a flood warning for the Tangipahoa River near Robert. The stage as of mid-morning was 9.1’. Flood stage is 15.0’. The river level is forecast to go above flood stage late Tuesday morning and rise to 17.0’ by Wednesday. It is expected to drop below flood again early Friday. These rains won't have a significant effect on the Mississippi River level.

After a bit of a lull Monday morning on First Alert Doppler radar, the next round of moderate locally heavy rainfall is still expected later Monday, with numerous to widespread showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

With the cold front stalling over the southern parishes, the risk for flash flooding will increase and there is the potential for an additional 1” to 3” (with higher amounts for some neighborhoods) falling on already saturated ground from this past weekend. Street flooding and flooding in low lying areas is expected.

QUICKCAST:

MONDAY: Showers/storms are likely (locally heavy, at times); a high of 76°

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain/storms likely - 90% coverage - a low of 64°

TUESDAY: Showers/storms likely - 80% coverage - a high of 80°

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: South winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION FROM 7 PM MON. NIGHT UNTIL TUES. EVENING

Inland Lakes: E - SE Winds 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION FROM 7 PM MON. NIGHT UNTIL TUES. EVENING

Rains will finally end by late Wednesday as a strong cold front arrives. Temperatures will be comfortable to end the work week. By next weekend, it will feel like summer again.

