FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few, if any, t-storms with latest shield of rain

Meteorologist Jay Grymes said there is mainly good news regarding the latest update on the threat of heavy rains overnight.

He said there are only few, if any, thunderstorms with this passing shield of rain and only isolated areas with 1" or more over the past 3 to 4 hours (as of 11:45 p.m.). He added expect to see a drop in the forecast crests for all of the Florida Parish rivers Tuesday.

Meteorologist Steve Caparotta stated the threat for heavy rainfall should diminish by daybreak on Tuesday, as somewhat drier air filters in from the west. He added a few more showers will be possible during the day, but any additional rains should be modest.

More rounds of heavy rains were expected across south Louisiana through Tuesday and, as a result, flooding will remain a concern.

The National Weather Service placed the entire WAFB viewing area under a flash flood watch until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

There is a flood warning for the Tangipahoa River near Robert. The stage as of Monday morning was 9.1’. Flood stage is 15.0’. The river level is forecast to go above flood stage late Tuesday morning and rise to 17.0’ by Wednesday. It is expected to drop below flood again early Friday. These rains won't have a significant effect on the Mississippi River level.

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: South winds, 10 - 15 knots; Seas, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION FROM 7 PM MON. NIGHT UNTIL TUES. EVENING

Inland Lakes: E - SE Winds 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 1 - 2 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION FROM 7 PM MON. NIGHT UNTIL TUES. EVENING

Rains will finally end by late Wednesday as a strong cold front arrives. Temperatures will be comfortable to end the work week. By next weekend, it will feel like summer again.

