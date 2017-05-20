Free overdose treatments available to La. first responders

Attorney General Jeff Landry's office has negotiated a $1 million drug company settlement that he says will make an opioid overdose treatment available for free to first responders around Louisiana.

Single doses of the overdose antidote naloxone will be provided to first responders who request them. The agencies requesting the overdose treatment will receive vouchers that can be redeemed for the medication at local pharmacies at no cost.

Pfizer will provide the $1 million in naloxone treatment vouchers as part of a settlement it negotiated with Landry's office to end a dispute over drug prices and competition.

Last month, Landry announced a new informational campaign with Louisiana's ambulance operators and another drug company to educate the public on opioid abuse. The website www.EndTheEpidemicLA.org has information about assistance and treatment.

