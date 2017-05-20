Tuition-free autism school coming to Baton Rouge

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Baton Rouge Wednesday for a "listening session" with business leaders and to make remarks, according to a White House press release.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Baton Rouge Wednesday for a "listening session" with business leaders and to make remarks, according to a White House press release.More >>
The emerge center at the Innovation Park in Baton Rouge is getting ready to build the first ever tuition-free school for autistic children in Louisiana.More >>
The emerge center at the Innovation Park in Baton Rouge is getting ready to build the first ever tuition-free school for autistic children in Louisiana.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has called on Louisiana’s congressional delegation to oppose President Donald Trump’s budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins on October 1, 2017.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has called on Louisiana’s congressional delegation to oppose President Donald Trump’s budget proposal for the fiscal year that begins on October 1, 2017.More >>
A Baton Rouge rapper has been released from jail on a post-conviction bond after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.More >>
A Baton Rouge rapper has been released from jail on a post-conviction bond after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
Among the highlights in June: the critically acclaimed "Orange is the New Black," back for a fifth season and "Glow," an energetic at female wrestlers of the 1980s.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.More >>
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.More >>
The man referred to as "Mike" in the video yelled racial slurs and profanities, and at one point, even appeared to physically assault Torres.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>