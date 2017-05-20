East Texas contractor arrested after fraud forces elderly BR man to sell home

A Baton Rouge victim of contractor fraud was forced to sell his house after an east Texas contractor failed to complete repairs.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 71-year-old Baton Rouge man contracted David Kite of Kite’s Contracting in October of 2016 to complete repairs to his flood-damaged house.

The victim says he signed the contract for the work to be completed for a total of $75,500, but has not been able to get in touch with Kite or any of his subcontractors since early January.

According to the arrest report, the victim claims to have tried to contact Kite on numerous occasions by phone and text message to get him to return to the house and complete the work, to no avail.

After paying Kite over $69 thousand, the only work that had been completed was cutting out bad sheetrock and replacing it with new sheetrock, finished, and painted.

The victim says Kite was supposed to order cabinets and counter tops, but never did.

Due to Kite never returning to the residence to complete the work, and without enough money to hire a new contractor, the victim was forced to sell the unfinished house and move.

Kite was also charged with home improvement fraud in Livingston Parish, where he pled guilty and was placed on probation. After Kite moved to Texas, his probation was transferred there.

Kite was arrested and charged with home improvement fraud greater than $500, misappropriation of payments greater than $1,000, and theft of assets of an aged or disabled person greater than $1,500.

