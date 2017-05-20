Police: Man faces charges after getting shot during robbery

A man accused of trying to rob a woman in April has been booked on charges, now that he is out of the hospital after getting shot, according to officials.

According to the arrest warrant, Berman Hudson, 37, of Baton Rouge, is accused of tackling a woman and trying to take her cellphone after snatching her purse from her on April 2.

The report by the Baton Rouge Police Department stated a man allegedly tried to stop Hudson. It added that the woman said the suspect then threatened to shoot and kill her.

According to court documents, the man who intervened shot Hudson.

Hudson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple robbery and domestic abuse battery.

His bond is set at $157,500.

