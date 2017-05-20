Lightning again suspends play for LSU softball vs. UL-Lafayette

LSU is facing UL-Lafayette in the Baton Rouge Regional.
Play was suspended for the second time in the contest around 2:45 p.m. due to lightning. The game is in the third inning.
Lightning was first detected within eight miles of LSU Tiger Park around 12:15 p.m.
Play was suspended for about two hours, but then resumed and was stopped again a short time later.
Fairfield was scheduled to take on McNeese in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. It is not yet known when that game will start.
