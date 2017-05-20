Sydney Smith pitches LSU softball to 2-1 win over Fairfield in Game 2 of Baton Rouge Regional

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - Sophomore right-hander Sydney Smith limited Fairfield to one run on three hits Friday evening to lead No. 18 LSU to a 2-1 victory in Game 2 of the 2017 Baton Rouge Regional at Tiger Park.

LSU improves to 42-18 on the season.

Smith improved to 12-7 on the season after allowing one run on three hits in six innings.

Junior Carley Hoover fired the final inning and entered in the seventh with a runner on first. She earned her first save of the season and walked one.

Fairfield's Destinee Pallotto suffered the loss after pitching a complete game. She fell to 13-12 after allowing two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out one.

The Tigers jumped out to the 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Junior Emily Griggs led with a single to the shortstop, and with one out, the centerfielder stole second base and moved to third on a throwing error by the catcher. LSU had runners in scoring position after right fielder Bailey Landry drew a walk and stole second. With two outs, third baseman Shemiah Sanchez sent a ball deep to right field and reached on an error by the right fielder, and Griggs and Landry scored to put LSU ahead.

Catcher Tori Reed reached on a throwing error by the third baseman and moved to second to put a runner in scoring position to lead off the seventh inning. In the next at-bat, first baseman Kristen Ball singled to left field to drive in Reed, cutting the LSU lead to 2-1.

Click here for the full recap