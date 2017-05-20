LSU baseball clinches SEC West with 11-5 win over Miss. St. in Game 2

Information provided by LSU Sports

STARKVILLE, MS - Senior left-hander Jared Poche' earned his ninth win of the season Friday night, and four LSU players collected at least two RBI to lead the Tigers to an 11-5 win over No.9 Mississippi State at Dudy Noble Field.

The victory clinched the SEC Western Division title for LSU, which has won 19 division crowns and six in the past 10 seasons.

LSU is 38-17 overall and 20-9 in SEC play.

LSU has won 10 of its last 11 SEC games over a four-weekend stretch.

Shortstop Kramer Robertson collected three hits, three runs and one RBI; catcher Michael Papierski was 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBI and three runs; first baseman Nick Coomes had a double and three RBI; and rightfielder Greg Deichmann and leftfielder Antoine Duplantis each drove in two runs.

