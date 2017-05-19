Wreck at N 38th and Choctaw reportedly caused by police chase

Officials responded to the scene of a head-on wreck at N 38th St. and Choctaw Dr. Friday afternoon.

The wreck occurred around 5:20 p.m. when EBRSO deputies were reportedly chasing a vehicle that refused to pull over when it struck a utility pole. EBRSO says the suspects then reportedly fled on foot. No EBRSO vehicle was involved in the wreck, however. Officials say injuries associated with the wreck were minor.

Officials say one suspect has been detained.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update it with more information as it becomes available.

