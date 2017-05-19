Man arrested for reportedly raping woman with help of others

A man has been arrested after allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman, with the help of others, reports the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Back on May 2, the victim advises she received a phone call from a male friend, later identified as Quang Nguyen, 28, inviting her to hang out with him and some friends for his birthday. The victim reported to police she arrived at the house around 3:30 a.m. and found that Hai, Long, and John Nguyen were also at the house.

The victim says around 4:30 a.m., she told the group she was tired, and Quang suggested she sleep in the guest bedroom. Once in the bedroom, the victim says Quang asked her to perform oral sex for his birthday, to which she agreed.

The report states at some point during the encounter, Long, Hai, and John entered the room. The report states all four men then reportedly took turns sexually assaulting her.

The victim says she was then able to run out of the room and out of the house. She then says she got into her car and tried to quickly leave, but then backed into a light pole. The victim was transported to a local hospital and submitted to a sexual assault exam.

Quang was arrested Friday, May 19 and is charged with aggravated rape. At the time this story was written, there was no arrest information available for the other three men.

