More than 1,000 students in EBR Parish graduate from DARE program

More than 1,000 elementary students graduated from the DARE program Friday.

The ceremony was held at the FG Clark Center at Southern University. Twenty East Baton Rouge Parish elementary schools took part in the DARE program. It's the 17th year that the Constable Office's Major Reggie Brown has made the program and graduation, which has come to mean so much to children, happen.

“With DARE, you learn how it can affect your body and stuff like that and that you really do not want to do that type of stuff and that it can really help you. Without DARE, I do not know what I would be doing,” said Brandon Roberts, a student at Claiborne Elementary.

“I will never smoke because I know that it could possibly give you lung cancer and I want to be as healthy as possible,” said Akira Lasyone, a student at the Louisiana School for the Visually Impaired.

“If I did not do anything but make a difference for a child, that would be my purpose here on Earth and I love it,” said Brown.

A cheering contest between schools was also held to see who could yell the loudest.

