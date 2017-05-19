Galvez Primary receives $20k to rebuild library damaged in flooding

Just months after the August 2016 flood, Galvez Primary in Prairieville received $20,000 to rebuild the school's library.

“When we came back in after the flood, we pretty much lost everything. Our library was very well stocked, but waiting on FEMA, waiting on the funds to come in, we just don't have the funds to do what we need to do,” said Toni Hardy, principal.

The money comes from a group called the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which was created back in 2006 to help libraries impacted by disasters.

