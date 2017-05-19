Man accused of brutal rape, attack of woman in Iberville Parish

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Golden Meadow man Friday afternoon whom they say carried out a brutal attack and rape of a woman who he knew.

Joshua Penny, 33, has been charged with first-degree rape, false imprisonment and battery.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says it was “one of the most brutal attacks I have ever seen where the victim was not killed.”

Stassi says, on Mother’s Day, the woman was taken against her will to a wooded area off Highway 386 where Penny allegedly raped her and inserted foreign objects into her body.

The victim sustained “abuse you would not believe you would put on a human being,” the sheriff said.

Penny allegedly kept the victim captive for about two days before checking himself into a mental hospital where he allegedly told staff members they needed to go and check on the woman.

The victim was listed in critical condition at an area hospital Friday.

Investigators say Penny has a prior criminal history including principal to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. “This young man has also been charged in the past with the killing of some animals on the levee in the north end of this parish,” Stassi said.

