All lanes of I-10 open after wreck involving truck carrying crawfish

Officials responded to a wreck on I-10 E between Grosse Tete and LA 415 (Lobdell) involving an 18-wheeler that blocked the roadway and another vehicle trapped in the barricade in the median.

#BREAKING: Bad crash involving 4 cars/18-wheeler on I-10 E west of 415. Brand new cable barriers caught one car @WAFB pic.twitter.com/mGqQaJzSHw — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) May 19, 2017

Louisiana State Police report four vehicles were involved as well. The wreck occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19. According to our reporter on the scene, only one person sustained minor injuries.

One of the vehicles involved in the wreck is a truck from Crawfish Town USA, which was carrying crawfish, corn, and potatoes, which are now spilled on the roadway.

I-10 East is closed before LA 415 (Lobdell) due to an accident. Congestion has reached two miles in length. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 19, 2017

All lanes were re-opened approximately two hours later.

