All lanes of I-10 open after wreck involving truck carrying crawfish

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Officials responded to a wreck on I-10 E between Grosse Tete and LA 415 (Lobdell) involving an 18-wheeler that blocked the roadway and another vehicle trapped in the barricade in the median.

Louisiana State Police report four vehicles were involved as well. The wreck occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19. According to our reporter on the scene, only one person sustained minor injuries.

One of the vehicles involved in the wreck is a truck from Crawfish Town USA, which was carrying crawfish, corn, and potatoes, which are now spilled on the roadway.

All lanes were re-opened approximately two hours later.

