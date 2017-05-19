I-10 E closed due to wreck involving 18-wheeler - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

I-10 E closed due to wreck involving 18-wheeler

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Viewer Source: Viewer
Source: DOTD Source: DOTD
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Officials are responding to a wreck on I-10 E between Grosse Tete and LA 415 (Lobdell) involving an 18-wheeler that is blocking the roadway and another vehicle trapped in the barricade in the median.

Viewing on a mobile device? Click here for more features.

At this time, it does appear other vehicles were involved as well. The wreck occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19. There is no word yet on cause or injuries.

WAFB has a crew on the scene working to get more information.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly