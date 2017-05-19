Maw Maw's Banana Pound Cake

Prep Time: 2 hours

Yields: 16 Servings

Comment:

Pound cake seems to be the greatest challenge of the bakery kitchen; it is extremely difficult to produce a pound cake that is somewhere between heavy as a brick and angel food. Gina Clark’s mother-in-law, Maw Maw, seems to have discovered a perfect formula with this recipe.

Ingredients:

2½ tsps banana extract

¼ cup banana liqueur

2 sticks butter

¼ cup shortening

2½ cups sugar

4 large eggs

2½ cups cake flour

1 cup milk, divided

1 tsp vanilla

4 tbsps margarine

¼ cup milk

2 cups sifted confectioner’s sugar

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a large tube pan and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, cream together butter, shortening and sugar. Continue to whisk until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, until all have been incorporated, beating well after each addition. Add flour alternately with ¾ cup milk and whisk until a smooth batter has developed. Stir in vanilla and banana extract. Pour into the greased tube pan and bake 1 hour and 10 minutes or until cake tester comes out clean. When done, remove cake from oven and allow to cool slightly. Prepare glaze by combining margarine and ¼ cup milk in a small saucepot over medium heat. Bring mixture to a low boil, stirring constantly. When margarine has melted, remove from heat and add confectioner’s sugar and banana liqueur, whisking constantly. Loosen the sides of the cake with a paring knife and invert onto a serving tray. Brush glaze over entire cake until completely used.