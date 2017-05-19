Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 8 Servings

Flash biscuits is the name because you will be eating these biscuits in a flash once you taste them! The 5 ingredient biscuit will take no time to prepare and serve to your family.

Ingredients:

31/3 cups flour, divided

8 tbsps sugar

1 stick frozen butter

11/3 cups buttermilk

¼ cup melted butter

Method:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Grease an 8”x8” baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, add 21/3 cups flour and sugar, whisking to combine. Grate frozen butter into flour and stir to coat evenly. Gently stir in buttermilk. NOTE: Dough should be quite wet. Spread remaining 1 cup flour onto a sheet pan. Using a spoon, scoop evenly sized biscuits onto flour surface. Dust biscuits in flour mixture, shake off any excess flour and place in greased baking dish tightly against each other. Bake 25 minutes. Brush each biscuit with melted butter and return to oven. Bake an additional 5 minutes to brown. Serve warm with jelly or preserves.