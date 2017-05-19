Louisiana State Police honors troopers with annual awards

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Golden Meadow man Friday afternoon who they say carried out a brutal attack and rape of a woman who he knew.More >>
Officials are responding to a wreck on I-10 E between Grosse Tete and LA 415 (Lobdell) involving an 18-wheeler that is blocking the roadway and another vehicle trapped in the barricade in the median.More >>
Weather could have big impacts on some outdoor plans this weekend. A slow-moving storm system and its associated cold front will likely lead to several rounds of showers and t-storms through Sunday.More >>
Louisiana State Police held its annual awards ceremony on Friday, May 19 to honor troopers, public safety personnel, and civilians for going above and beyond the call of duty.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
A woman wearing a dinosaur costume who spooked horses in downtown Charleston late Thursday has turned herself in to authorities, according to the driver of the carriage involved in the incident.More >>
The monkey Uncle Fat's days of gorging on junk food are over. It's nothing but healthy meals for this guy from now on.More >>
The graduation brawl video has been seen across the world. At the heart of it is a Mid-South woman who is apologizing - but not to everyone.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
Two men and a woman were killed in a crash on US 61 (Airline Highway) near LA 22 (John Leblanc Boulevard) in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.More >>
Mayor John Cranley is apologizing to police leaders after his office mistakenly named a day after a man who killed Cincinnati Police Officer Sonny Kim.More >>
Bryan police said that two suspects are in custody after Brazos County Sheriff Office conducted a traffic stop Friday afternoon.More >>
