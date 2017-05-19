Louisiana State Police honors troopers with annual awards

Louisiana State Police held its annual awards ceremony on Friday, May 19 to honor troopers, public safety personnel, and civilians for going above and beyond the call of duty.

The ceremony was held Friday morning at the LSP Training Academy Auditorium on Independence Blvd. in Baton Rouge. Many examples of bravery, dedication, and exceptional work ethic were acknowledged during the ceremony.

Awards presented are as follows:

Lifesaving Award – Awarded for any act which results in saving or sustaining the life of a person Sgt. Derrick Stewart (Troop B) DPS Sergeant Chris Pesson (Crescent City Connection) Senior Trooper David Easley (Troop B) Senior Trooper Robert Powell (Troop L) Master Trooper Shawn Boyd (Troop B) Master Trooper Stacy Cole (Troop E) Master Trooper Michael Linton (Troop F) Trooper First Class Eric Thaxton (Troop N) Trooper Santiago St. Clair (Troop B) Robert Guillory (Civilian) Josh Burns (Civilian)

Service Injury Award Trooper Carlos Pineda (Troop N)

Richard Honeycutt Award Communications Officer 3 Shanga Hill

DPS Officer of the Year Name withheld due to undercover criminal investigative work

Plainclothes Trooper of the Year Name withheld due to undercover criminal investigative work

Uniformed Trooper of the Year Trooper Brady Johnson (Troop I)

Blue Max Award Trooper First Class Archibald Forsyth (Troop A) Trooper Jack Uhle (Troop N)

Meritorious Service Award Trooper Allen Jackson (Troop E) Master Trooper Scott Coco (Troop E) Trooper First Class Chance Guilliams (Troop E) Sergeant Michael Nugent (Troop E) Senior Trooper Jason Martel (Troop E) Trooper Travis Luken (Troop L) Trooper Jarrod Miles (Troop C) Master Trooper Rodger Cason (Troop G) Senior Trooper Brent Peart (Troop G) Trooper First Class George "Trey" Strickland (Troop G) Trooper First Class Matthew Titus (Troop G) Senior Trooper Herman Newell (Troop L) Trooper Jack Uhle (Troop N) Trooper Michael Mercante (CID Region 1 – Hammond) Trooper Munish Tanwar (Troop N) Trooper Monroe Dillon (CID Region 1 – New Orleans) Trooper Dereck Clark (Troop N) Trooper Kipp Fellon (Troop N) Trooper Carlos Pineda (Troop N) Trooper First Class Eric Thaxton (Troop N) Trooper Justin Rice (CID Region 2 – Houma) Senior Trooper John Martinez (Transportation Safety Services - Metairie) Trooper First Class Douglas Thompson (Troop A) Trooper Brian Melvin (Troop B) Trooper Jonathan James (Troop C) Sergeant Brett Travis (Troop D) Master Trooper Byron Juneau (Troop E) Trooper First Class Frank Kuba (Troop G) Master Trooper Patrick Dunn (Troop L) DPS Officer Gailand "PJ" Freeman (DPS Capitol Detail – Baton Rouge) DPS Officer William Brewster (Transportation Safety Services – Baton Rouge) Rusty Perry, LA Wildlife and Fisheries Buddy King, Winn Parish Fire Department Chief Deputy Steven Martel, Avoyelles Parish S.O. LSP K-9 "Ricco"

Exceptional Bravery Award John Eastwold (Civilian) John LaBruzzo (Civilian) Robert Fletcher (Civilian)

– Awarded for acts of bravery which result in the saving of a human life, or the attempt to do so, at the risk of one’s personal safety Fusion Center Award – The Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Exchange Center (LA-SAFE) was awarded the prestigious NFCA/IBM “Fusion Center of the Year Award” at the 2016 National Fusion Center Association’s annual training event in Alexandria, VA in recognition of the exceptional service LA-SAFE provides to the citizens of Louisiana and the nation.

