Closures, cancellations due to weather - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Download on Android Download on Ios

Closures, cancellations due to weather

This link will house lists of event cancellations or adjustments, as well as closures that happen due to weather.  

SCHOOL CLOSURES: 

  • St. Mary Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29. All schools and offices will keep normal hours of operation for the remainder of Monday, Aug. 28 and buses will run as scheduled. 

This list only includes locations within the WAFB viewing area. If you have an event notification you would like added to this list, please email news@wafb.com

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Inside WAFBMore>>

  • Harvey Latest

    Hurricane Center

    Hurricane Center

    The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.

    More >>

    The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly