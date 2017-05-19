Closures, cancellations due to weather

This link will house lists of event cancellations or adjustments, as well as closures that happen due to weather.

SCHOOL CLOSURES:

St. Mary Parish schools will be closed on Tuesday, Aug. 29. All schools and offices will keep normal hours of operation for the remainder of Monday, Aug. 28 and buses will run as scheduled.

This list only includes locations within the WAFB viewing area. If you have an event notification you would like added to this list, please email news@wafb.com.

